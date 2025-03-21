35 joint secretary-level appointments in Central govt ministries; here's full list

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a significant set of appointments at the Joint Secretary/Joint Secretary equivalent level, effective immediately.

The new appointments span various government departments and ministries, with officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and other central services being appointed to important roles across the government.

The following key appointments have been confirmed:

Muktanand Agarwal (IAS, RJ:2008) – CEO, PMFBY, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Prajakta L. Verma (IAS, MH:2001) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Atomic Energy.

Lakhpat Singh Choudhary (IRSS, 1997) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal.

Saket Kumar (IAS, BH:2009) – Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce.

Satinder Kumar Bhalla (ITS, 1992) – Secretary, North Eastern Council Secretariat.

Madhup Vyas (IAS, UT: 2000) – Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India.

Ajay Kumar (IP&TA&FS, 1993) – Joint Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

Devesh Deval (IAS, MN:2004) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Raghav Langer (IAS, UD:2009) – Secretary, National Medical Commission.

Jyoti Yadav (IAS, UD:2009) – Joint Secretary, National Health Authority.

Prem Chandra Maurya (IRS, IT:1995) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Armstrong Pame (IAS, MN:2009) – Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

Prasana R. (IAS, CG:2004) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sushma Chauhan (IAS, UT:2009) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Samir Kumar (IRS, IT:1999) – Joint Secretary, National Human Rights Commission.

M Ramachandrudu (IAS, BH:2009) – Director (Census Operations), Ministry of Home Affairs.

T Mithra (IAS, KL:2009) – Director (Census Operations), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Pradeep Kumar Jha (IAS, MN:2006) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Isha (IAS, PB:2009) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Ashish Kumar (IOFS, 1996) – Joint Secretary, Department of Investment & Public Asset Management.

Satya Pratap Singh (IDAS, 2003) – Joint Secretary, Department of Justice.

Vatsalya Saxena (IRS, IT:1994) – CEO, Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Javvadi V Naga Subramanyam (IAS, AM:2009) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Rajesh Kuihari (IRTS, 1996) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Kamala Kant Tripathy (IES, 1999) – Joint Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Mukta Shekhar (IRAS, 1994) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Sushil Mansing Khopde (IPS, BH:1995) – Additional Director General, Directorate General of Shipping.

Venkatesapathy S (IAS, KL:2009) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

Aditi Singh (IAS, UP:2009) – Joint Secretary, Department of Rural Development.

Prabhat Tyagi (IFoS, UT:1995) – CMD, National Scheduled Castes Finance & Development Corporation (NSFDC), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

H Kam Suanthang (CSS) – Joint Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Padmini Singla (IAS, UT:2002) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

Anant Prakash Pandey (IFoS, HY:1999) – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Karan Singh (IRTS, 1999) – Joint Secretary, Department of Water Resources.

Sanjeev Kumar Sharma (ITS, 1990) – Member Secretary, NCPCR, Ministry of Women & Child Development.

