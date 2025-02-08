2nd Test: Kuhnemann, Lyon weave magic to hand Australia a massive advantage on Day 3

Galle, Feb 8 (IANS) Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann spun webs around the Sri Lanka batters to put Australia into a winning position at the end of Day 3 of the second and final Test match of the series at Galle International Stadium here on Sunday.

Starting the day at 330-3, leading by 73 runs, after an unbroken 239-run stand between Steve Smith (131) and Alex Carey (156), exceptional bowling by Prabath Jayasuriya (5-151) and Nishan Peiris (3-94) triggered a late innings collapse for the visitors and restricted them to 414 all out by lunch.

The first wicket of the day came when Smith edged Jayasuriya’s ball, which was directed towards the off stump, and saw wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis take an easy catch.

Josh Inglis (0), who scored a century on his Test debut in the first game, was stunned by Jayasuriya as an inside edge saw the ball hit the middle stump just two deliveries later. Beau Webster joined Carey in the middle of the pitch and scored an important cameo of 31.

Carey’s brilliant innings, which saw him hit 15 boundaries and two sixes, finally came to an end when a failed sweep shot saw Jayasuriya claim his most important wicket of the day.

Carey's score of 156 is the highest score by an Australian wicketkeeper in the subcontinent, bettering the record of Adam Gilchrist, who struck knocks of 144 vs Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Kandy in 2004 and at Fatullah in 2006 respectively. A string of wickets followed Carey’s dismissal as the lower order failed to show any resistance to the harsh spinning track. Cooper Connolly (4), Mitchell Starc (8), Nathan Lyon (2 not out), and Matthew Kuhnemann (6) played short cameos whilst setting a lead of 157 runs.

Nathan Lyon (3-80) and Matthew Kuhnemann (4-52) spun their webs around the Sri Lanka batters and will be happy with the advantage they have created for their side heading into Day 4. Opener Pathum Nissanka (8) was the first to depart as Kuhnemann caught him between two minds and ended up hitting the stumps in the second over.

Partner Dimuth Karunaratne (14), who was playing his last Test match for his country, soon followed Nissanka to the dressing room after edging an outside off-stump delivery to hand Kuhnemann his second of the day. Karunaratne ended his stellar Test career with 7,222 runs in 100 Test matches.

Dinesh Chandimal (12), who scored 78 in the first innings, became veteran Lyon's 550th Test wicket thanks to a brilliant catch by Webster at mid-off. Kamindu Mendis (14) also fell in a similar matter as Lyon's plans paid off brilliantly. A fuller delivery outside off saw him drive the ball straight into the hands of Usman Khawaja at mid-off.

Sri Lanka’s most experienced player Angelo Matthews (78) stood tall for his side while skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (23) played a short cameo before a stunning catch by stand-in captain Smith saw him depart.

Mendis (48 not out), who remained unbeaten at 85 in the first innings, was once again a cause of trouble for the Aussies, remained unbeaten at the end of Day 3. Webster paid off his captain’s decision with the ball by taking the scalp of Ramesh Mendis (0) in his very first over,

Kuhnemann came on to bowl the last over of the day and ended up taking the wicket of Jayasuriya (6) with his very first delivery prompting the umpires to call stumps with Sri Lanka at 211/8 with a lead of 54 runs.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 257 & 211/8 in 62.1 overs (Angelo Mathews 76, Kusal Mendis 48*, Matthew Kuhnemann 4-52, Lyon 3-80) lead Australia 414 all out in 106.4 overs Alex Carey 156, Steve Smith 131, Prabath Jayasuriya 5-151, Nishan Peiris 3-94) by 54 runs

