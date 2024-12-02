29 people deported for violating Inner Line Permit rule in Manipur: CM

Imphal, Dec 2 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said that police during a recent drive detected 29 persons flouting Inner Line Permit (ILP) guidelines who have been deported and sent to their home states.

The Chief Minister said that on November 30, a police team conducted an ILP checking drive in the Mayang Imphal Bengoon area and during the drive, 29 individuals who were working in a bakery were detected with the Labour category of ILP.

Verification through the Deputy Commissioner, Imphal West district was found to have been issued not in compliance with the Manipur ILP guidelines, 2019, he said.

Singh said that those Labour Category ILPs were cancelled and the apprehended 29 individuals have been deported and sent to their respective home states.

The Home Department has issued instructions to the District Administration concerned and the Deputy Labour Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into such lapses and initiate stern action against the involved government officials.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has constituted a committee at the state level to review the overall implementation of ILP in the state with the Commissioner (Home) as Chairman and representatives of UIDAI, Chief Electoral Officer, Land Resource Department, DCs and Senior Superintendent of Police of districts are members.

Direction has been issued to submit the committee’s report within 15 days, he said.

In view of the unrest in Bangladesh, all the northeastern states including Manipur, have further strengthened their vigil and drive against the infiltrators.

The ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 is an official travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit the ILP-enforced state and areas for a limited period and with a specific purpose.

The ILP, which aims to protect the identity and existence of the Indigenous people, has been in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

Obtaining the ILP is mandatory for anyone, both Indian citizen and foreigner, who is not an indigenous inhabitant of these northeastern states, to obtain the permit to enter these states for a specified period.

Agitations are being held on and off to promulgate the ILP in Meghalaya.

Following the political crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, various tribal bodies, and civil society organisations in some northeastern states are demanding enforcement of the ILP very strictly to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants into the northeastern states.

