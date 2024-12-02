Govt plans to introduce AC trucks in Rajasthan: Madan Rathore

Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore said on Monday that the government is planning to introduce AC trucks in the state for the ease of drivers who are the backbone of the country's economy.

Speaking about initiatives taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Rathore said that plans have been made to introduce air-conditioned (AC) cabins in N-2 and N-3 category trucks manufactured after June 2025.

He added that additionally, work is underway to upgrade National Highway 8, connecting Jaipur to Ajmer, into an eight-lane road.

In response to Rathore’s query in the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari detailed the measures aimed at improving driver efficiency and reducing fatigue.

Rathore highlighted that the AC kits, compliant with Indian Standards (IS), will be provided by chassis manufacturers for installation. This initiative aims to improve driver comfort, particularly during long-haul journeys in extreme temperatures of up to 44–47°C, enhancing efficiency and road safety.

"Truck drivers are integral to the nation’s supply chain and road safety. Providing them with a comfortable environment will mitigate fatigue and boost productivity," Rathore emphasised.

To address the rising traffic volume on NH 8, which links Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, and Beawar, Rathore announced plans to widen the Jaipur-Kishangarh stretch to eight lanes. The Ministry has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this upgrade, with work to proceed based on its findings, fund availability, and priority.

Currently, the NH 48 segments from Jaipur to Kishangarh and Kishangarh-Ajmer-Beawar are six lanes. The expansion aims to ensure smoother transit and reduce congestion on this critical route connecting Rajasthan’s capital with other major cities.

These measures reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and the well-being of transport workers, fostering both economic growth and safer roadways, said Rathore.

