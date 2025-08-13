28 Tribal students from Gujarat's Tapi return from three day-educational tour at ISRO under govt's 'Project Vigyan Setu'

Surat, Aug 13 (IANS) Students from some of the country's most remote tribal areas have just lived a dream -- one usually reserved for elite schools. For the first time in Gujarat, under the state government's Project Vigyan Setu, students from tribal belts returned from the Chennai's Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to Surat after a three day-educational tour.

The initiative, designed to bridge scientific opportunities for underserved communities, made history by giving 28 students from Tapi district the rare chance to see India's top space research facilities up close.

The selection process was rigorous.

The science stream students from Class 11 and 12, studying in government schools across Tapi's tribal areas, were screened from a total of 15 schools.

Out of hundreds, 28 emerged successful -- 20 girls and eight boys.

Aptly titled "Tapi ke Taare", the programme symbolises their shining potential.

The three-day educational tour took students on an air journey to Chennai -- many experiencing air travel for the first time.

At ISRO, they interacted with scientists, explored state-of-the-art laboratories, and gained first-hand insight into rocket design, satellite technology, and ongoing space missions.

"These are children who have never stepped beyond their villages. Today, they've stood in the same halls where India's space dreams take shape," said Gujarat’s Higher Education Minister Kuber Dindor.

Dindor expressed personal pride: "It is an honour for my community that our children have reached ISRO. I have not had the chance to go there myself. This is just the beginning -- this initiative will expand across Gujarat. "Tapi ke Taare" is about igniting curiosity and ambition among our youth."

The students shared their experiences with IANS.

Tanuben Naik, one of the selected students, said, "It was my first experience travelling and visiting such a place. I learned how rockets are built and launched. I thank the government for giving people like us such opportunities."

Kuber Dindor, also the Tribal Development Minister, highlighted the scale of the effort, saying: "Out of 700 students who appeared for the selection, 28 were chosen. We wanted to motivate them so they can excel in life. The discussions they had at ISRO about science and technology will inspire them for years to come. We plan to extend this programme to more schools across Gujarat."

