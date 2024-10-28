21 Telangana Special Police personnel arrested for protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Hyderabad police on Monday arrested 21 personnel of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) when they staged a protest in violation of prohibitory orders in the city.

In the continuing protest to press for their demands, the TGSP personnel from various Battalions gathered at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park.

Police arrested the protesting personnel. Two cases were registered at Domalguda Police Station under Section 223, 126(2) of BNS, Section 3 of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, and Section 4 of the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966, citing violations that include incitement to disaffection and acts of insubordination within a disciplined force, said Sanjay Kumar Jain, Additional Director General, TGSP.

He said the TGSP personnel escalated their actions by participating in an unauthorized protest in direct defiance of Section 163 BNSS (earlier 144 CrPC) orders aimed at maintaining public safety and order. This protest took place despite explicit instructions from the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, prohibiting gatherings, rallies, and public demonstrations within city limits to avert potential disturbances.

He said in recent days, certain TGSP personnel have engaged in unauthorized protests, both within Battalion premises and in public areas across Hyderabad. Despite repeated warnings to refrain from such disruptive actions, these individuals have persisted in behaviours that undermine discipline, threaten operational cohesion, and damage the force’s public image, the official said.

The ADG said that in addition to criminal cases, show cause notices are being issued to these personnel, for their gross violation of conduct rules and insubordination, specifically under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, as their actions pose a significant threat to public interest and security, and why disciplinary action of dismissal, should not be imposed.

“The Telangana Police Department remains unwavering in its commitment to upholding public trust and security. Any conduct that undermines the responsibilities entrusted to TGSP personnel will not be tolerated, and any act of indiscipline within the uniformed force warrants both penal and departmental action. All personnel are expected to uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism. The Telangana Police stands dedicated to serving the people of the state with integrity, efficiency, and respect for the law,” he added.

The arrests came a day after 10 personnel of (TGSP) were dismissed.

Earlier, 37 personnel of various TGSP Battalions were suspended since the protests started a few days ago to press for their demand including the implementation of ‘ek police’ system or uniform rules for all police personnel.

