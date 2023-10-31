2020 riots: Delhi court sentences convict to 7 years jail for attempt to murder, another to 5 years

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) A court, hearing a case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, has sentenced one convict to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on the charge of attempt to murder and another to five years of rigorous imprisonment for his "specific role" in the crime.

The case involved Imran alias Model and Imran, who were found guilty of being part of an unlawful assembly that engaged in rioting and used force against police officers by firing gunshots, which resulted in injuries to a constable in Brijpuri on February 25, 2020.

The court noted that firing at the police officers demonstrated the convicts' readiness to challenge the authority of the state, describing this attitude as dangerous for society.

While the court acknowledged that the crime was not a minor one, it also considered mitigating factors such as the lack of education, influence of mob sentiments, and the young age of the convicts.

As a result, the court decided to take a middle path in determining their sentences and considered the specific role of each convict.

The court sentenced Model to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and Imran to five years under the charge of attempt to murder (section 307 of the Indian Penal Code). Additionally, the duo received three years of rigorous imprisonment for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and simple imprisonment for a year and six months for the offenses of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon, and disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

These sentences will run concurrently.

The court said that the convicts willingly participated in the riots, without any duress or compulsion, and they caused damage to the property of innocent individuals without hesitation.

Their willingness to fire at the police without personal provocation was seen as a sign of a criminal mindset.

The court stressed on the seriousness of firing at the police force, describing it as a challenge to the state's authority and a dangerous act for society. It also noted that damaging the properties of others without any reason is a significant issue in contemporary society.

