2 women Maoists with Rs 16 lakh bounty surrender in Maha's Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), July 11 (IANS) Two dreaded women Maoists, carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, laid down arms before police and the CRPF in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, an official said here on Thursday.

They were identified as Pramila S. Boga, 36 and Akila S. Pudo, 34, both originally hailing from Bogatola and Markegaon villages in the Dhanora sub-district, said Superintendent of Police Neelotpal.

Boga was wanted for some 40 major crimes including 20 encounters, 2 cases of arson, and 18 other offences while Pudo was wanted for four murders, 2 encounters, and another offence.

Starting early as a rebel, Boga joined the Tipagad Dalam as a member in 2005, and grew in the red organisation in various capacities for the past 19 years till she was elevated to a Platoon Party Committee Member in 2022. Pudo joined rebel activism at the age of around 20, and after carrying out various duties at different levels, was finally promoted as a Platoon Party Committee Member in 2018.

The surrendered duo recounted their ordeal as outlaws for so many years, and how they gradually became disenchanted with the movement, prompting them to give up militancy and join the national mainstream, Neelotpal added.

This is the third instance of surrender after a Maoist couple with a joint reward of Rs 41 lakh gave up themselves on June 22, preceded by a Maoist, hounded by the security forces for 10 years with a Rs two lakh reward,finally giving himself up on June 10. From 2022 till date, a total of 21 most wanted and heinous Maoists have surrendered, most carrying big and small rewards on their heads, Neelotpal said, renewing his appeal to other rebels to follow suit.

