1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked more scalps as India reduced Bangladesh to 112/8 in 36.5 overs at tea on day two of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The second session saw Bangladesh to lose wickets in a heap as they lost five more batters and are still trailing India by a huge 264 runs, even as a searing Bumrah became the sixth Indian pacer to claim 400 international wickets.

Post lunch, Siraj got a ball to hold its line and take the outside edge off Najmul Hossain Shanto’s bat straight to third slip. In the next over, Bumrah got the ball to move late and took a healthy edge of Mushfiqur Rahim’s poke to second slip. Despite relentless lines and lengths from the bowlers, Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan ensured things went Bangladesh’s way.

The duo brought out sumptuous drives off Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep, before Shakib latched on loose deliveries from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to get more boundaries.

The 51-run stand for the sixth wicket ended when Das tried to sweep off an outside off-stump ball from Jadeja, but it took the top edge to substitute fielder Dhruv Jurel at deep backward square leg, and fell for 22.

In Jadeja’s next over, Shakib tried to reverse-sweep, but it deflected off his shoe and Rishabh Pant ran forward to take a comfortable catch. Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hanged around for hitting three boundaries, before Bumrah got the former to poke at an outside off delivery and the thick outside edge was grabbed by second slip at the stroke of tea.

Brief scores: India 376 in 91.2 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 113, Ravindra Jadeja 86; Hasan Mahmud 5-83, Taskin Ahmed 3-55) lead Bangladesh 112/8 in 36.5 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3-28; Ravindra Jadeja 2-18) by 264 runs

