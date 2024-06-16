1st ODI: India women opt to bat first against South Africa in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 16 (IANS) India women have won the toss against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

India have handed an ODI debut to leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, who made her T20I debut on tour of Bangladesh last month.

On the other hand, Marizanne Kapp is set to only play as a batter in the first ODI due to workload management following a minor back injury.

Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune and Eliz-Mari Marx have been ruled out of the series opener due to illness, with Annerie Dercksen handed an ODI debut.

Playing XIs-

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, S Asha, Renuka Singh

South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Suné Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

