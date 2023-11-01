1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court records former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar's statement

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday recorded the statement of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who is accused in a case related to the alleged killing of a father-son duo during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The case, pertaining to the rioting and alleged murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Raj Nagar area, was initially registered at the Panjabi Bagh police station.

The court had framed charges against Sajjan Kumar under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case was investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on the recommendation of Justice G.P. Mathur Committee.

Sajjan Kumar was discharged of certain offences under the IPC, and the matter is now set for final arguments on November 30.

The SIT alleged that he led a mob that burnt the father-son duo alive and caused damage, destruction, and looting.

During the recording of his statement, the accused denied all charges against him.

