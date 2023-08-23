18 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak in Gujarat factory

Bharuch (Gujarat), Aug 23 (IANS) A hazardous incident unfolded in Gujarat's Bharuch district as a toxic gas leak occurred within a factory premises on Wednesday, resulting in the hospitalisation of at least 18 workers.

The incident raised concerns about industrial safety and the well-being of labourers.

Quick action and evacuation procedures were able to ensure the safety on-site during the incident.

According to police, the factory was bustling with approximately 2,000 workers when the gas leak incident transpired. The leak, which emanated from a tank within a chemical factory situated at Vedach village, exposed the workers to harmful bromine gas.

The leak led to health issues among those in proximity to the tank.

Sub-Inspector Vaishali Ahir of Vedach police station said: "As many as 18 workers were hospitalised after inhaling bromine gas that leaked from a tank of a chemical factory located at Vedach village."

Prompt evacuation procedures were put into action immediately upon discovering the gas leak. All 2,000 workers present within the factory premises were swiftly evacuated to safety.

"The workers who were near the tank complained of health problems and were rushed to the hospital. The leakage has been controlled," Ahir added.

The matter is still under investigation.

