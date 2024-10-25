16 killed in Mexico gang clash

Mexico City, Oct 25 (IANS) Sixteen people were killed in a gang clash in Mexican state of Guerrero, authorities said.

A group of armed men entered the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana around 4 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) in multiple vehicles, attempting to take control of the town and triggering the confrontation, according to residents' posts shared on social media on Thursday

Local police were caught up in the attack later with two officers killed and four others injured, Mexico's Defense Ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fourteen members of the crime groups were presumably killed and 11 others arrested.

Earlier on February 22, 12 people were killed in a confrontation between rival criminal gangs in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.