13 cyber criminals including 4 women arrested in Rs 5.51 crore case in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 15 (IANS) The cyber crimes teams of the Gurugram Police have arrested 13 cyber criminals including four women who defrauded people in 1654 complaints worth Rs 5.51 crore, police said.

Police said that after reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 5.51 crore and around 1654 complaints were registered against them across India.

“Out of 1654 complaints, 71 were converted into cases which were registered across India. Out of 71 cases, three cases were registered against them in Gurugram's different cyber crime police station,” an official said.

"The accused used to defraud people in the name of extended credit card limit, to provide online sex medicine and offers lucrative offers to the victims and duped them," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (south) said.

The police also recovered Rs 50,000 and eight mobile phones, 6 SIM cards and 3 laptops used in the crime.

Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained/collected by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the Police, he said.

