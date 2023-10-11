12 German nationals offer 'pind daan' in Gaya

Patna, Oct 11 (IANS) Twelve German nationals, including 11 women, on Wednesday offered 'pind daan' (a Hindu ritual to offer prayers to the departed soul for its peace and salvation) at Falgu river in Gaya district.

A large number of foreign nationals are visiting Gaya where the Pitru Paksha fair is currently underway.

The German nationals performed the worship following all the rituals of Sanatan Dharma at Sangat Ghat near Rabar dam. The women performed the rituals donning Indian costumes.

After that, they reached Vishnupad temple and offered pind on the feet of Lord Vishnu.

Earlier, Ukrainian physiologist Yulia Jito offered pind daan for his parents who had lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war. She also offered pind daan for the people who lost their lives in both the countries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.