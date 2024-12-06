101 protesting farmers will start Delhi Chalo march on foot today, to enter Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (IANS) Tens of thousands of protesting farmers, mainly from Punjab, gathered at two interstate borders of Haryana in support of 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by a delegation of 101 farmers that will start around 1 p.m. on Friday, for their long-pending demands including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and loan waiver.

The announcement to start the march towards the national capital came after two attempts by farmer groups under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to reach Delhi in February were stopped by security forces. Farmers have been sitting at the borders of Shambhu and Khanauri since February 13.

“An indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border has entered its eleventh day (on December 6). At 1 p.m., a delegation of 101 farmers will move peacefully towards Delhi on foot from Shambhu border,” farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told press.

The last round of talks between farmer leaders and the Central government failed to elicit results as the protesters were adamant on their demands, including reaching the national capital on foot instead of tractor-trailers.

Police of both states have been deployed in strength and sealed borders to prevent the forceful entry of the farmers to Haryana. However, there was no report of any violence or the use of force so far to disperse the protesters.

Superintendent of Police Surender Singh Bhoria, who is posted in Haryana’s Ambala, told the media, “All the arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order. I request all the farmers to maintain peace. They can go to Delhi after fulfilling the requisite procedures.”

The Ambala district magistrate has also prohibited any procession on foot, vehicles or through any other mode. Also, there is a ban on gatherings of five or more unauthorised people in Ambala district.

Another farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border in support of farmers' demands. Hours before beginning his fast on November 26, he was forcibly removed from the border and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana. Later, on the pursuance of the farmers he was discharged.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Pandher said that it has been almost 10 months, and not a single one of their demands has been fulfilled by the government at the Centre.

He said that the first “jatha” (delegation) of farmers towards Delhi would be led by Satnam Singh Pannu, Surinder Singh Chautala, Surjit Singh Phul, and Baljinder Singh.

The farmer leaders warned that they have come prepared for a long haul. Many of them brought along vegetables, sacks of flour and lentils and cooking oil on their tractor-trailers.

The protesting farmers, comprising men and women -- both young and old -- and school and college students riding tractor-trailers, cars and motorcycles, have been assembling on the borders of Haryana.

The assembled farmers have pitched their tents and parked their vehicles, largely tractor-trailers, on roads leading to interstate borders. Even they set up makeshift kitchens to serve food to the protestors.

“We are carrying the ration that lasts up to two-three months,” said Gurdev Singh, a farmer from Moga town.

Both Punjab and Haryana Police have issued a travel advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain stretches along Shambhu and Khanauri borders in the wake of the protests.

