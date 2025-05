May 26, 2025

YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) as his health condition deteriorated. Vamsi, who was arrested in February this year, has been in custody ever since. In what YSRCP leaders describe as a political vendetta, the TDP government has been registering multiple cases against the former Gannavaram MLA, preventing his release from jail.