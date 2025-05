May 03, 2025

The wait is over. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the official exam schedule for all major AP CET 2025 entrance tests. These exams are held for students who want to join different professional courses in Andhra Pradesh. All the exams will be conducted online in computer-based test (CBT) mode. AP Entrance Exams 2025 – Key Details 🗓️ Exam Schedule & Timings AP ECET