June 09, 2025

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 have been announced with students from different districts proving to have exceptional talent and hard work. The test was administered from June 19 to June 27 at 145 centers in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. 3,40,300 students out of 3,62,448 registered candidates appeared for the test. Top 10 Rank Holders in Engineering Stream: