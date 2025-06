June 25, 2025

YSRCP supremo and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a quash petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with the case pertaining to the death of Singayya. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy and former ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini have also filed separate quash petitions. The High Court is scheduled to hear the case on June 26 (Thursday).