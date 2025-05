May 14, 2025

Despite widespread concerns over effluents from the TGV SRAAC Alkalies factory—owned by the family of Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister TG Bharat—which have caused numerous health issues in Kurnool’s Gondiparla village, the Minister has secured approval for another chemical facility. The proposed plant will produce Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), a fluorocarbon solid more commonly known as Teflon.