July 07, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process for admissions into undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses. The exam is also known as AP EAPCET. Candidates who qualified in the entrance test can now register for counselling through the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.