July 26, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta declined to answer pointed questions from journalists during a press conference held on Saturday (July 26). At the briefing, DGP Gupta announced the surrender of senior Maoist leaders — CPI (Maoist) Bastar divisional committee in-charge and State Zonal Committee Member (SZCM) Jorige Nagaraju alias Kamalesh, and his wife, divisional committee member Medaka Jyoteeswari alias Aruna.