June 20, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 counselling schedule has officially been released. The first phase of the counselling process is set to begin on June 24, offering candidates the opportunity to move one step closer to securing admission into polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh. AP POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling: June 24 to June 28