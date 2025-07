July 19, 2025

Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, according to a weather alert issued by the Meteorological Department. Districts such as Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, and Kurnool are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayyadistricts are likely to see heavy rain.