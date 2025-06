June 23, 2025

With the TDP government filing a case against YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the death of a man in Palnadu, the former Chief Minister hit back with a barrage of questions directed at the Chandrababu Naidu-led government. A 53-year-old man, identified as Singayya, died after he allegedly came under the wheels of Jagan's car during his visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district on June 18.