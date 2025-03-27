Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Records joins hands with Sony Music India

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari’s banner Tiger Baby Records has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment India in a strategic collaboration to foster emerging talent and connect artists with audiences and brands on a global scale.

According to variety.com, Tiger Baby Records has already carved a niche in India’s music landscape as a creative hub for indie and homegrown talent. The partnership aims to spotlight diverse voices and push boundaries in the rapidly evolving Indian music industry.

Zoya said: “Music has always been a vital part of our storytelling, and with Tiger Baby Records, we want the music to be the main story. Partnering with Sony Music India allows us to bring our vision to life and provide a platform for indie, homegrown talent to shine.”

Among its latest projects, Tiger Baby Records has collaborated with a jewelry brand on a wedding-themed song composed by Abhishek-Ananya and performed by Poorvi Koutish, with a music video directed by Kagti.

Additionally, the label recently released the soundtrack for “Superboys of Malegaon.”

Reema said, “With Tiger Baby Records, we aim to delve into the diverse soundscapes of the subcontinent and represent them globally. By collaborating with brands and upcoming artists, we hope to have this music reach a large audience.”

Additionally, the label is set to feature original music curated by Tewari, showcasing a range of styles that highlight the unique voices of emerging artists, reports variety.com.

Tiger Baby Records is also launching the “City Sessions” initiative in collaboration with Mumbai’s Island City Studios. This program will provide a creative space for emerging singer-songwriters to experiment, collaborate with established artists, and refine their craft.

It also seeks to connect these artists with larger audiences, furthering the label’s mission to support and nurture new talent.

Vinit Thakkar, managing director, Sony Music Entertainment India, said: “Tiger Baby Records represents a new era of music in India, where compelling storytelling and groundbreaking collaborations take center stage.”

“We are thrilled to be part of this journey, pushing boundaries and bringing fresh, authentic voices to the forefront of the industry and are excited to partner with Zoya, Reema, and Ankur, who have an exceptional track record in music and creative storytelling.”

Tewari added: “Tiger Baby Records is all about fostering an environment where creativity thrives. I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey where we get to build a legacy with artists who are using the power of their voice to express freely.”

