Zelensky says discussed with Trump prospects for freezing conflict

Kyiv, Dec 9 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that he discussed the prospects for freezing the Russia-Ukraine conflict with US President-elect Donald Trump, the UNIAN news agency reported.

"I told him that we want the war to end more than anyone else in the world. A diplomatic resolution would certainly save more lives, and we want that," Zelensky told reporters.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine requires additional weapons, including long-range systems, as well as an invitation to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to ensure its security.

Later in the day, Zelensky wrote on Telegram that if there is a "pause" while Ukraine is not in NATO, Kiev might consider French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to deploy foreign troops on Ukrainian soil to guarantee security.

Zelensky also revealed plans to call US President Joe Biden to discuss prospects for inviting Ukraine to NATO, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky, Trump and Macron met in Paris on Saturday on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the restored Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral.

