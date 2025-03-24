Zakir Khan reveals true identity of social media legend Angel Priya in ‘Delulu Express’ trailer

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The trailer of comedian-writer-actor Zakir Khan’s upcoming stand-up special ‘Delulu Express’ was unveiled on Monday. The trailer shows the comedian telling stories from back in time, and how parents always make sure that their kids never sleep on an empty stomach no matter the scolding.

Zakir recounts the amusing stories of his days hunting for a job, an unforgettable train journey, his experiences at the workplace headbutting with his reporting manager, and his tryst with love, peppered with unapologetically hilarious and relatable anecdotes in his trademark style of slapstick comedy. The trailer also shows him revealing the true identity of the social media legend, “Angel Priya”, as he humorously admits to running fake profiles on social media, and him being the real face of Angel Priya.

Talking about the show, Zakir said in a statement, “‘Delulu Express’ is an incredibly special set for me. Not only is it inspired by some of the most cherished moments in my life’s journey, but it has also played a role in shaping who I am today. I thrive on finding humor in everyday chaos, and I’m deeply grateful for the audience that enjoys, appreciates, and supports my work”.

He further mentioned, “The overwhelming love I received for ‘Comicstaan’, ‘Tathastu’, and ‘Mann Pasand’ fuels my passion to bring even more laughter to my performances. Thanks to Prime Video, my stand-up sets have reached an ever-growing fan base across 240 countries and territories, something I could never have imagined just a few years ago. And I can’t wait for audiences to experience Delulu Express, a set that is fresh, funny, and deeply relatable”.

Produced by OML, the stand-up special will stream on Prime Video on March 27 in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

