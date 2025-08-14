Yuvraj hails Gill’s rich vein of form in India’s drawn Test series against England

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said he was very proud of his mentee Shubman Gill showcasing a rich vein of form while leading the side to a memorable 2-2 drawn Test series against England.

Gill silenced doubters over his poor overseas Test record by becoming the leading run scorer in the series against England by amassing a whopping 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, including hitting four centuries and was eventually adjudged as India’s Player of the Series by England head coach Brendon McCullum.

He was also named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award winner for July 2025. “There were a lot of question marks over his overseas record. The guy became the captain and scored four Test hundreds. It's just unbelievable that when you're given responsibility, how you take it,” Yuvraj said to ICC Digital on the sidelines of the ‘50 Days To Go’ Women’s Cricket World Cup event.

Gill, who batted at number four for the first time in Tests during the long series in England, fell just 20 runs shy of legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar's long-standing record for most runs in a Test series by an Indian cricketer.

The five-match Test series finished with a 2-2 scoreline, with Gill’s side sharing the maiden Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with Ben Stokes-led England. Yuvraj also felt the performance by a young Indian team was even more impressive given the retirement of senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in May this year.

“I think it's just fantastic because I felt when you have a young team going to England, it's a lot of pressure. You're filling the boots of somebody like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it's not easy. I think the guys took it head-on,” he added.

