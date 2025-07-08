YS Jagan, Sharmila pay tributes to father YSR

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), July 8 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and state Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila on Tuesday paid tributes to their late father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 76th birth anniversary.

Accompanied by his mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharati, and other family members, Jagan Mohan Reddy laid a wreath on the late leader’s grave at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in YSR Kadapa District.

They participated in the special prayers conducted on the occasion and sat in silence for a few minutes.

YSR Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders also paid tributes to YSR, as the late leader was popularly known.

YSR’s daughter and state Congress President Sharmila separately paid tributes to the late leader at his grave. Vijayamma was also present on the occasion.

Sharmila and Vijayamma also cut a cake to mark the occasion.

“Miss You Dad,” Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on X along with photographs at YSR’s grave.

Sharmila and Jagan Mohan Reddy have been separately attending YSR’s birth and death anniversary events at YSR Ghat ever since differences cropped up between them after he became the Chief Minister in 2019.

YSRCP suffered a crushing defeat in last year’s Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Sharmila paid rich tributes to her father through her posts on X. “Having served as CM twice in united Andhra Pradesh, he played a pivotal role not only in the state but also in bringing the Congress to power at the national level. With good governance and welfare schemes, he touched the hearts of millions and left the YSR mark on administration through schemes like 'Arogyasri', fee reimbursement, and 'Jala Yagnam'”, she wrote.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President requested the Telangana government to build a memorial for YSR in Hyderabad. She said the desire of YSR’s fans to have a memorial in Hyderabad remained unfulfilled. She hoped that under the Congress leadership in Telangana, Chief Minister will respond positively to setting up the YSR memorial.

Sharmila said she has also written letters in this regard to AICC senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Through another post, Sharmila called YSR the epitome of Telugu pride and a great leader who was the synonym for affection.

She said YSR tirelessly worked for public welfare and with his governance set an example for generations to come.

“As a farmer’s son who believed that the state prospers when farmers are happy, he served them until his last breath. By implementing remarkable schemes, he etched a permanent place in people’s hearts. A monumental figure who constructed numerous projects, a god to the poor who granted new life to many through 'Arogyasri', a friend to farmers who turned agriculture into a festival,” she stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.