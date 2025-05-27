Yoga ancient art of healthy living interconnecting mind and body: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Yoga is an ancient art of healthy living interconnecting mind and body, and not just a form of exercise, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday.

Jadhav said this while inaugurating the 25-day countdown event to mark the International Day of Yoga 2025 in Puducherry.

Highlighting the transformative power of Yoga, Jadhav stressed its relevance in promoting physical and mental well-being.

“Yoga is not just an exercise; it is an ancient art of healthy living that interconnects mind and body. Those who adopt Yoga feel peace, power, and clarity.”

He stated that “this year’s theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ perfectly encapsulates our collective aspiration for a healthier planet and a healthier humanity.

“Yoga is an important need of the present and an integral part of our healthy future,” the MoS said.

Over 6,000 Yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Yoga Mahotsav, held at the picturesque Gandhi Thidal on Goubert Avenue, Beach Road. It was organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush.

“Yoga is a very ancient science of our nation. It signifies the union of body and mind. It is a way of life that integrates mental fortitude and physical well-being. Our ancestors have preserved and passed it down to us for many thousands of years,” said Thiru. K. Kailashnathan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21st, has grown into a global cultural and wellness movement since its inception by the United Nations in 2015, following India's proposal in 2014.

“Yoga is not just a physical exercise; it is a journey of inner exploration, self-connection, and harmony with nature,” said Chief Minister of Puducherry Thiru. N. Rangasamy.

A key highlight of the event was the significant rise in registrations on the Yoga Sangam Portal, launched on the 50-day countdown to IDY 2025 in Nashik. Over 12,000 people have registered on the portal to date, reflecting growing public enthusiasm for Yoga across India.

