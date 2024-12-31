Year Ender: NSDC aims to skill 1 lakh youth in AI, drones and cloud computing by 2025-end

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has emerged as an integral centre for courses in AI, drone technology, data science, and cloud computing with a mission to take the number of learners up to 1 lakh by the end of 2025, said an official statement on Tuesday.

As of today, the portal is offering over 500 courses in emerging fields like AI, drone technology, data science, and cloud computing. The introduction of special courses on AI-driven solutions in agriculture and cybersecurity assumes much importance.

Engagements with tech giants like Meta for AI-driven learning and Microsoft for hands-on training further added richness to the experience.

NSDC's initiatives have some interesting economic contributions. The organisation has led a 3.5 per cent growth in the IT and manufacturing sectors. With the ambition of supporting India's dream to become a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030, over the next five years, it is expected that NSDC will create more than 5 million jobs in the new-age fields of AI and robotics, the statement said.

Focus on higher-level courses relating to Industry 4.0 technologies, such as automation and machine learning, ensures that graduates acquire competencies relevant to today's industry. The establishment of partnerships with international universities has also made it possible to achieve double certification in advanced digital competencies that enhance global employability.

In line with the National Goals for Gender Equality and Empowerment, NSDC has launched many initiatives to promote women-led entrepreneurship. Partnering with big organizations such as Britannia Industries and HDFC Bank, NSDC is all set to empower 10,000 women entrepreneurs by 2025 through self-learning courses available in regional languages, the statement said.

The programme offers grants worth Rs 10 lakh to the most successful entrepreneurs, access to workshops and a Rs 150 crore venture capital pool. The initiatives will create around 30 million women-led enterprises by 2040, which would account for a significant chunk of India's GDP.

SIDH is also embracing inclusivity, having enrolled more than 5,000 senior citizens across 505 districts of the country.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) the NSDC's focus is on specialised courses in STEM, AI, and robotics and supports the development of a skilled workforce to meet Industry 4.0 demands. PMKVY 4.0 (2022-2026) targets skilling over 50 lakh youth with industry-relevant training.

It offers 429 job roles across sectors, including AI, robotics, and drones. Collaborating with IITs, IIMs, and industries, it includes initiatives like 'Drone Didi'.

With a Rs 12,000 crore Budget, it empowers India's workforce for future opportunities. Through the 30-Hour Upskilling Programme, NSDC has facilitated the deployment of 10,000 construction workers to Israel, ensuring their training aligns with global standards.

On the other hand, PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman focuses on empowering traditional artisans and craftsmen, supporting 18 trades such as blacksmiths, carpenters, and potters. With a Rs 13,000 crore budget, it offers financial assistance, including Rs 15,000 for toolkits and collateral-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh at subsidised interest rates. The scheme also provides advanced skill training and market access to preserve and promote India's rich cultural heritage, the statement added.

NSDC International has also been instrumental in enhancing India's global workforce through various initiatives. In Israel, NSDC has facilitated the recruitment of 10,000 construction workers, with 6,661 workers already deployed, under a PMKVY 4.0 special project focusing on Recognition of Prior Learning and a 30-hour Upskilling Program.

Its Skill Verification Programme (SVP) in Saudi Arabia assessed over 25,000 candidates, with nearly 24,000 certified, contributing to the quality of Indian blue-collar workers abroad, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.