Yami Gautam says actor's work speaks for itself

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has worked in hit films such as 'Bala', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Oh My God 2', revealed that she has always stated that an actor's work speaks for itself, and this is the type of acknowledgment she seeks.

Yami’s filmography boasts of Rs 100 crore grossers ‘Bala’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and her latest ‘Oh My God 2’ starring Akshay Kumar.

The actress said: To see your film getting so much love from the audience is always the best feeling. All the hardwork and dedication put in pays off and there no greater feeling than that. I am extremely grateful for the constant outpouring of love and support for my films.”

“I've always stated that an actor's work speaks for itself, and this is the type of acknowledgment I seek. To many more films and box office success! "

‘OMG 2’ is a comedy-drama film about sex education in Indian schools, written and directed by Amit Rai.

It is a spiritual sequel to OMG - Oh My God! (2012), and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Yami has also worked in hit web films such as 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi'. While ‘A Thursday’ dealt with a serious issue, ‘Dasvi’ added so much to her as an actor, as she learnt a new dialect, playing a cop.

She will be next seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.