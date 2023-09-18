Yagya Bhasin did yoga, maintained healthy diet for ‘Chhota Bheem’ live action film

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Yagya Bhasin, who is known for ‘Panga’, ‘Bal Naren’ and television shows like ‘CID’ and ‘Yeh Hain Chahatein’, is all set to play the protagonist in the live action film ‘Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan’. For the film, the child artiste underwent physical training coupled with Yoga and a healthy diet to fit the part.

The film starring Anupam Kher and Makarand Deshpande is helmed by Rajiv Chilaka, and is set to release in May 2024.

Sharing about how he landed into the role, Yagya said: "Well, one fine day my dad received a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s casting company regarding an audition for Chhota Bheem's character. So I was nervous and excited at the same time. I loved this character in my childhood, hence I really wanted to portray this role. I gave my audition and then after multiple tests, I got selected. After the workshop, I was called to the office where I first met the director Rajiv sir and again acted in a scene in front of him. So that's how it went."

He further mentioned: "Firstly, I was thrilled and amazed to play this iconic cartoon character which I watched the most. Yes definitely, there is a pressure because the kind of standard the animated show has set for his character was difficult to match that up and do live actions. I hope everyone will love this film."

Talking about his preparations for the part, Yagya Bhasin said, “I used to watch the cartoon show a lot, so I already had an idea of what to expect from the character. To prepare for the role, I first focused on getting my body in shape by working out and maintaining a healthy diet.”

He added: “Then, I started doing yoga to improve my flexibility. Lastly, I rewatched the animated show of Chhota Bheem to better understand how he acts and behaves. It was a great way to get into the nuances of the character."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.