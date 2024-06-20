Workshop held for Haryana officers on three new criminal laws

Chandigarh, June 20 (IANS) The three new criminal laws, namely Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, will come into force on July 1, replacing the IPC, CrPC, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

To facilitate the process, Haryana Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad on Thursday inaugurated an online training programme for the IAS and Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers on the three new criminal laws.

The training, conducted by the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurugram, aimed to familiarise the officers with the intricacies of the laws, which are set to be implemented nationwide from July 1.

Addressing the inaugural virtual session, Prasad said the historical significance of this moment is reforming the country’s criminal justice system, adding that Haryana will continue this process of training even after the implementation of these laws.

The government also plans to set up a helpline at the state headquarters to provide clarification and address the possible doubts on the laws.

Prasad also directed the HIPA to conduct training sessions for officers at the divisional headquarter-level. Besides, similar programmes should also be organised for officers of the police and prosecution departments at HIPA Gurugram and Panchkula, he said.

He noted significant changes in the new criminal laws regarding their form, substance, process, and technology, stressing the availability of technical support pillars for their effective implementation.

He also emphasised the pivotal role of civil officers in ensuring the effective implementation of the new laws.

Prasad said Haryana is fully prepared to roll out these laws from July 1, with extensive training provided to the judiciary, police, and prosecution over several months.

