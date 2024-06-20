Pune Horror: Missing woman’s body found in water tanker; suicide or murder?

Pune (Maharashtra), June 20 (IANS) In another shocker from Pune, a woman’s body was found in a water tanker that had come to supply water to a parched locality in the Fursungi area of Hadapsar, sending officials into a tizzy on Thursday.

An officer from the Hadapsar police station said the incident came to light when the tanker operators connected a pipe to provide water to the crowd gathered at the Power House neighbourhood.

When they started the valve, the water stopped coming after some time, as the operators disconnected the pipe to check if there was some problem in the valve.

As they opened the outlet, a piece of cloth was found stuck inside it following which one attendant climbed atop the tanker to peek inside. To his shock, he saw a woman's body at the bottom of the water.

The tanker operators immediately informed the police who retrieved the body and launched a probe, as the incident sparked a sensation in the locality with a large crowd gathering to catch a glimpse of the victim.

The officer said that soon afterward the police confirmed that a missing woman’s complaint was lodged at the Kondhwa police station recently, who was identified as Kaushalya M. Morya (25).

The police tracked the victim’s family members who reached the spot and confirmed the deceased woman's identity.

The police have sent the body to the Sassoon General Hospital for an autopsy before handing it over to the family for the last rites.

“After the autopsy report is received, we shall be able to confirm if it was an accident, murder, or suicide. We are also questioning the victim’s family and others as to why she had gone missing,” the officer said.

