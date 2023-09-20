Working with Nicolas Cage is a career highlight, says Joel Kinnaman

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Joel Kinnaman, essays the role of a driver in ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, has shared that for him working with Nicolas Cage is a career highlight.

The film follows an innocent taxi ride, taking an unexpected turn when the passenger holds the driver at gunpoint. A serious case of ‘there’s always more than meets the eye’, the film uncovers the characters' secrets in a mind-boggling chain of events.

Talking about the film, Joel Kinnaman said: “‘Sympathy For The Devil’ is the psychological cat-and-mouse game between the driver and the passenger. I play the driver, Nicolas Cage plays the passenger. The Passenger has a lot of anger built up.

“He’s out to get the driver but we don't really know why and we don't know what's going on but he kidnaps him in the beginning of the film and over the course of the film we get to watch this game unspool. It's almost like a cinematic theatre play because it's me and him throughout the whole journey.”

Continuing about his experience, he said: “I’ve done a lot of theatre and of course, you’re on stage for hours sometimes and there's like a concentration that builds between you and there's this logic that performers understand. And to get to do that with Nick Cage was a career highlight.”

‘Sympathy For The Devil’ will stream on Lionsgate Play from September 29.

