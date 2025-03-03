Women investors propel mutual fund growth, doubling their AUM in 5 years: Report

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Women investors in India are playing an increasingly important role in mutual fund investments, as their Assets Under Management (AUM) has more than doubled from Rs 4.59 lakh crore in March 2019 to Rs 11.25 lakh crore in March 2024, a new report said on Monday.

According to the latest report by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), along with Crisil, women investors now represent 33 per cent of the total individual investors’ AUM.

The number of women investing in mutual funds has also risen sharply, with one in every four unique investors being a woman.

Additionally, women have shown a faster growth rate in the average size of their investment portfolios, with their folio size growing by 24 per cent between March 2019 and March 2024, compared to just 6 per cent for men.

The report also showed remarkable growth in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), with smallcap funds emerging as the top performers, accounting for more than half of the total AUM in this category. SIP investments in smallcap funds have surged from Rs 0.19 lakh crore during the same period.

Additionally, SIPs in midcap funds have grown, with nearly 46 per cent of the AUM in this category coming from regular investments. Despite growth in most equity categories, sectoral, thematic, and dividend yield categories saw a drop in the share of SIP AUM.

The total SIP AUM has seen a staggering 300 per cent rise, growing from Rs 2.66 lakh crore in March 2019 to Rs 10.62 lakh crore in March 2024.

The number of unique mutual fund investors has also more than doubled in the past five years, rising from 2.1 crore.

A key factor driving this growth has been the rising acceptance of SIPs, particularly among younger investors aged 18-34. SIP AUM for this age group surged more than 2.6 times, from Rs 41,209 crore in March 2019 to Rs 1.51 lakh crore in March 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.