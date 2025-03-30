Women investors' AUM growing fast, Northeast states see highest rise, says AMFI-Crisil report

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Even as only 25.1 per cent of unique investors in India's mutual fund industry are women, they contribute a higher percentage of total assets under management (AUM) held by individual investors, a new report said on Sunday.

A report by AMFI and Crisil Intelligence suggests that women, on average, tend to invest larger amounts than men.

The report highlights that 13 states and union territories have exceeded the national average in AUM contribution by women.

Mizoram leads with women investors holding 44.1 per cent of the AUM, followed by Nagaland (39.1 per cent), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (38.6 per cent), Sikkim (37.9 per cent), Goa (37.2 per cent), and New Delhi (36.8 per cent).

Other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal also show strong participation, with rates ranging from 33.3 per cent to 35.4 per cent.

Several northeastern states stand out due to their matrilineal social structures and women-centric cultural norms, which encourage women to play an active role in financial decision-making.

Mizoram, Nagaland, and Goa, known for their high literacy rates and progressive social indicators, have recorded significant female participation in investments, the report said.

Economic hubs like New Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat have also seen a rise in women's investments, driven by higher financial awareness, economic activity, and literacy levels.

However, states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar report lower participation from women in AUM, which the report attributes to lower literacy levels and limited financial inclusion.

The report further highlights that women investors' AUM has more than doubled over the past five years, increasing from Rs 4.59 lakh crore in March 2019 to Rs 11.25 lakh crore in March 2024.

Women's AUM share in B30 cities -- areas beyond the top 30 metro cities -- grew from 20.1 per cent in 2019 to 25.2 per cent in 2024.

This indicates a growing interest in mutual fund investments among women, especially in non-metro regions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.