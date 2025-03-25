Woman IB officer death: Family alleges foul play, police suspects 'failed' affair (Lead)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 25 (IANS) With the family of the woman Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, whose body was found near a railway track in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, suspecting foul play, the police have now got some leads and suspect it was possible that a failed love affair made the young woman take her own life.

On Tuesday, the family approached the police to demand a detailed investigation into the case, even as the local police are already probing the unnatural death of 24-year-old Megha, who was posted at the Immigration wing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The IB will also conduct a detailed probe.

Megha had been working at the international airport for the past year, and with the family now raising suspicions, both the police and IB officials have intensified the investigation.

The police have begun examining her mobile phone records, and the last dialled number is under investigation.

Sources said that once the police identify the person she last spoke to, they may obtain crucial leads in the case.

The police have now found out that Megha had a friend, who worked in the same department but at Kochi, and she had sounded her parents about marriage.

But after initially opposing this relationship, her parents agreed to proceed with the marriage, but by that time, the man had backed out, and this could be the possible reason why she decided to take her life.

Her father, on Tuesday, acknowledged that Megha had a friend after they were together in an in-service training programme.

Earlier in the day, Sivadasan, Megha’s uncle, said they suspected foul play in her death.

He stated that she had no history of depression, contrary to reports in some sections of the media suggesting suicide as the cause.

"We have no reason to believe that she was suffering from depression. We have now registered a complaint with the local police station, requesting a proper investigation. We have also written to IB officials to ensure a thorough probe," he said.

After completing her night duty, Megha left the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport premises early on Monday morning.

Her body was later found near the railway track. Megha’s identity card, which was found on her body, facilitated her quick identification.

On Monday, following the incident, the loco pilot of the Pune-Kanyakumari train informed the police that, despite sounding the horn, a woman failed to move away from the track and instead jumped in front of the speeding train.

Megha’s body reached her residence in Pathanamthitta on Monday night. She was the only child of her parents.

The last rites were conducted on Tuesday at her home in Pathanamthitta.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.