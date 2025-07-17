Woman dies post-delivery at hospital in Bihar's Siwan; family alleges negligence

Patna, July 17 (IANS) A woman died in a private hospital in Bihar's Siwan after giving birth to twins. The family has claimed that the woman passed away due to alleged negligence by the hospital authorities and said that the doctors are absconding.

The family members of the deceased have accused Dr Shweta Rani and Metro Hospital of being responsible for the woman's death, citing negligence and lack of proper care as the primary cause.

The grieving relatives stayed at the hospital overnight, demanding accountability and justice for the untimely loss.

As soon as the local police were informed, officers from Mahadeva police station reached Metro Hospital and began an investigation into the incident based on the allegations levelled by the family.

According to the family, following the woman's death during childbirth, hospital staff summoned a private ambulance and referred the deceased to another facility.

The ambulance driver kept the woman's body in the vehicle for nearly two hours. When the family began protesting at the hospital, only then did the driver return with the body after two hours.

The family members stated that the woman had been under the care of Dr Shweta Kumari at Metro Hospital for several months.

One family member recalled, "Dr Shweta said that everything is fine. You bring the patient to the hospital on Wednesday and admit her, and we will get a normal delivery done."

Acting on the doctor's assurance, the family brought the woman to the hospital for delivery.

The woman delivered twins during childbirth but tragically passed away shortly afterwards. The family now questions how such a tragedy could occur despite Metro Hospital claiming to be equipped with all necessary facilities.

Their anguish intensified as the hospital's doctors, including Dr Shweta, were reportedly not present after the incident.

"The doctors are not here. What should we do now? We had prayed for these kids. After 25 years of trying to have a baby, when she finally had two, she is not alive anymore," said another heartbroken family member.

The matter is under investigation. The hospital administration has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.