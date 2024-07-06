Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray's career comes to an end as Raducanu pulls out of doubles event

London, July 6 (IANS) British tennis player Andy Murray's farewell to Wimbledon came to an end as his partner Emma Raducanu pulled out of the mixed doubles event on Saturday. Former world no. 1 Murray was scheduled to play alongside his countrymate at the All-England Club. Raducanu said she has faced "some stiffness" in her right wrist and expressed her dejection on opting out of mixed doubles.

She progressed to the fourth round of the women's singles with a commanding two-set win over Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari on Friday.

"I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles. I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but I've got to take care," she said.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon singles winner, was competing in his final grass-court Grand Slam before announcing his retirement later this year.

Sadly, the Scot played his last match on Thursday when he and his older brother Jamie lost in the men's doubles.

Following the match, a video montage of Murray's career was shown on the Center Court big screen, bringing the former world number one to tears as thousands of fans expressed their gratitude.

Earlier, Murray opted out of the singles event as he continues to recover from last month's back operation.

The three-time major winner will be retiring later this year, with his last competition scheduled for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

