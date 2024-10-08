When Stokes got injured, I saw it as my chance for Test recall: Sam Curran

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) England allrounder Sam Curran expressed his frustration for not being considered for the Tests recall and also being overlooked for the Pakistan Test when skipper Ben Stokes got injured, saying he was bit gutted to be snubbed.

Curran, who made his Test debut in 2018 against Pakistan in Leeds, hasn't featured in any of the 30 matches to date of McCullum's England tenure. His last Test appearance came against India in August 2021.

"The way the teams are being set up now, guys are getting picked for certain skills and a bit out of the unknown. As a county player, it's an interesting one, because you've got to hope that you fit that mould right now. And if you don't, you've just got to crack on and win games for your franchise and your counties, and just hope that that call comes," Curran told TalkSPORT as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Curran's was not considered for the Sri Lanka Test, instead, England opted for Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes to bat at No. 6 and 7. When Stokes tore his hamstring during the Hundred in early August, leading to him missing England’s 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka and subsequently missing England's first Test against Pakistan, currently underway in Multan, Curran thought it was his chance for Test recall but again the allrouonder was overlooked.

"I'll be totally honest, when Stokesy got injured, I did probably think that was my way back into the Test team. A couple of weeks back, I had a meeting with Keysy [Rob Key, director of cricket] just to get a bit of understanding of where the group is, and how I see myself getting back into the Test side.

"Being a young player who experienced Test cricket so young, I feel like I had an advantage to know what it's about, to know what winning a Test match is, and the grind and the grit and attitude that you need … so I was a little bit gutted. Selection is selection, but I thought that was my way back into the side at the minute," Curran said.

"They've got their own structure at the minute, and they're picking the guys that fit that environment, and there's a big thing going on at the minute about extra pace and stuff like that. And I guess for 12 months' time, and the Ashes, these are the guys they want, so you can't question it until the plan comes to an end," he added.

Curran has played 24 Tests to date, scoring 815 runs at an average of 24.69 while picking up 47 wickets at an average of 35.51.

