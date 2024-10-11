What’ll you do with 10-year-old caste census: Kumaraswamy asks K’taka CM

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, while commenting on the caste census report on Friday asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah what he would do with a 10-year-old report.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru after paying a visit to the goddess Chamundeshwari temple, Kumaraswamy stated, “Regarding the caste census report, I want to convey, you are an experienced person. The commission was formed 10 years ago and what all has transpired in this period, the changes that have occurred academically and socially in various groups, need to be considered.”

“What will you do with a caste census which is 10-years-old?” he asserted.

“The caste census survey was not taken up on the ground but, the Congress leaders are claiming that the report was prepared in the office of CM Siddaramaiah,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

“CM Siddaramaiah is alleging that when I was the CM, I did not accept the caste census report. I was in power for 14 months then. Now, CM Siddaramaiah has completed 16 months as the CM. Why has he kept the report in cold storage? Why is he suddenly showing interest?” he asked.

Talking about the probe ordered by the Congress government into the alleged Covid scam, he stated, “Yesterday they have taken a decision on a probe into the alleged Covid scam. I don’t have any objections to it.

“The Congress formed the government 16 months ago and they did nothing till date over the Covid scam. They are in a haste now. We will see how far they are going to succeed in their attempt.”

“In order to divert the minds of the people from the mistakes that he has committed, CM Siddaramaiah is resorting to this,” he claimed.

Kumaraswamy said that the CM was giving a call in the name of caste census and asking all Backward Classes to unite.

“CM Siddaramaiah had carried out politics till date in the name of backwards. What has he done? He claims that he is a shepherd who went on to become the CM twice and people are jealous of him because of it,” Kumaraswamy said.

“In this country, in a democratic set up, anyone can attain power. What was Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing before? But the people have made him the PM. When the people decide no one can do anything,” he opined.

“I saw big advertisements in the media about the victory of truth over evil. According to me, the government is attempting to bring stability through deceit and by taking the wrong path,” he charged.

“Where have you protected truth and dharma? I want to ask CM Siddaramaiah if the money supposed to be given to the poor in the tribal welfare development Board was looted. CM Siddaramaiah has returned 14 sites to the government which were allotted to him by the government itself. He has not given away his personal property,” he stated.

Commenting on the Congress’ jibes that he is the ‘king of commission’, Kumaraswamy stated, “I waived-off farmers’ loans to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore. Can I take commission in that? If I had to take commissions, I would not have done that and I would have acted like the present Congress leaders.”

“When I took charge as the CM twice in Karnataka, I never forced people to give money for signatures. I am saying this in the premises of the temple. The Congress leaders are experts in taking commission and corruption,” he attacked.

“Today is the last day of Navratri. Let everyone be blessed on the occasion. I prayed before god to strengthen me to come to the help of the poor. I want to convey best wishes to the people of the state. We need the blessings of god for the people to live in peace and prosperity,” Kumaraswamy stated.

