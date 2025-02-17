We promised, we did it, says Thandel producer Bunny Vas as film’s collections go past the 100 crore mark

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Delighted with the fact that the collections of his film, ‘Thandel’, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, had gone past the Rs 100 crore mark, producer Bunny Vas, who bet big on the film, has now said, “We promised, we did it.”

Bunny Vas, who, prior to the release of the film, had admitted in an interview to a media publication that this was his biggest bet among all the films that he had produced so far, expressed happiness at the audience’s response to the film meeting his expectations.

Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, “We promised, we did it. #Thandel : 100+ CR gross worldwide! Blockbuster Love Tsunami he wrote.”

Earlier, the producer also shared a video clip of a group of boys imitating Sai Pallavi’s dance moves in Hilesso Hilessa at a theatre and enjoying themselves.

The film, which hit screens on February 7 this year, was directed by Chandoo Mondeti, and based on a true story in which 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were captured by Pakistan authorities.

Producer Allu Aravind, who presented the film, during an event disclosed the details of the true story. He said, “This true story happened in (a place) nearby Vizag, in a small village. People had gone to Gujarat for fishing for 30 days. Unfortunately, due to some weather problem, they crossed the international borders and suddenly they realised that Pakistan people had caught them and taken them to jail. Their families in the village -- how they suffered, how they rose to bring them back, and what their struggle was -- this is the story of the film.”

'Thandel' had a spectacular crew with National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad scoring the music for the film. Cinematography for the film was by Shamdat.

National Award-winning Naveen Nooli was the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala led the art department. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' was produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it.

