Was born on Maha Shivratri, named for crescent moon on Lord Shiva’s forehead: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Four-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, who has been on his party's radar for some time for praising PM Narendra Modi's US visit, on Wednesday extended Maha Shivratri greetings, saying he was born on the day and was named for the crescent moon on Lord Shiva’s forehead.

Tharoor took to his social media account to share this and wrote on his X handle that in the Kerala calendar his birthday is this day.

"I was born on Mahashivratri and named Shashi for the crescent moon on Lord Shiva’s forehead. In the Kerala calendar, my "nakshatram birthday" is today. It has always been a very special day for my family," Tharoor posted on X.

He also shared a photo of Lord Shiva and wrote, "May all sorrows be removed by the grace of Lord Shiva".

Tharoor for the past week has been the target of his party after he praised PM Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. For Congress in Kerala, both PM Modi and CM Vijayan are persona non grata and any word of praise for them is like deviating from the party's usual position.

Even as the party leaders were expressing unhappiness with Tharoor, on Tuesday he shared a photo on X with a visiting British Minister and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal.

"Good to exchange words with Jonathan Reynolds, Britain’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, in the company of his Indian counterpart, Commerce & Industry Minister ⁦@PiyushGoyal⁩. The long-stalled FTA negotiations have been revived, which is most welcome," he posted.

The posts have sparked speculation not just in the party but also outside.

Tharoor has been upset with the state unit of his party, ever since he drew comments for unsuccessfully contesting the post of Congress President. The differences within his party have only increased.

Recently, Tharoor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi just days after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit and lauded the LDF government for Kerala’s industrial growth.

Tharoor is said to have sought clarity on his role in the Congress party and also reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over his being sidelined in his meeting with Gandhi.

He is also said to have mentioned the lack of opportunities such as no inclusion in major Parliamentary debates.

Tharoor has refrained from talking directly about his inner party issues but has been hinting on his social media posts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.