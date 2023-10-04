Wanted to make a film that my father can be proud of, says Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya, who is all geared up for the release of his directorial debut 'Dono', spoke how his father told him to make a film that he believes in.

'Dono' marks the debut of actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma. Rajveer is the younger son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, while Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon.

Speaking to IANS, Avnish told why he chose this genre for his debut project, responsibilities as a filmmaker, and learnings he has imbibed from his father.

Avnish said: "It was not like we started off with a genre in mind. My father just said make a film that you believe in. Make a film about something that you want to say. This topic about 'closure' is something new in this genre."

"There was nothing genre specific. I knew I wanted to make a film about the relationship of two people who meet at one destination, two strangers---so this is something that just happened, nothing particular about it," he said.

Talking about the responsibility he had on his shoulders as being a part of Rajshri legacy, Avnish shared: "I had the responsibility that we make a film that can belong in the Rajshri legacy--that my father can be proud of, my seniors at Rajshri can be proud of, and at the same time make a film that has a distinct voice."

"Rajshri (Productions) has always made films that have said something distinctly. So that was something I had to keep in mind," he said.

Avnish further said that everything that he has learnt is that from his father.

He had assisted Sooraj Barjatya in projects like 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', etc.

"I had assisted under him, so technically I have learned from him. But the most important thing that I feel I will like to take from him is his work ethics," said Avnish.

He said that he feels very lucky to work with him in 'Uunchai'.

"My father would climb the highest of the mountains just to get one single shot. He could have just told me or others to take the shot, but that desire to get everything right, desire to push every member of the team and unit to do what's best for the film--I think that's something I really hope to take from him, and I really try to put that into practice," he said.

Avnish added: "If after 35 plus years of experience, wisdom and success, if my father can do that then I have to absolutely do that--"Push and work hard as we can."

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, 'Dono' deals with urban relationship conflicts of self-worth.

It is the story of Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride, who meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom, and an unexpected bond is made.

Bankrolled by Rajshri Productions and Jio Studios, ‘Dono' is all set to release in theatres on October 5.

