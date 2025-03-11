Vivek Agnihotri: My life’s mission is to tell darkest truths no matter how uncomfortable they are

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) As “The Kashmir Files” completed three years in Hindi cinema on Tuesday, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said that if his 2022 film disturbed people, then upcoming movie ‘The Delhi Files’ will destroy you because my life’s mission is to tell the darkest truths of our history.

Vivek took to X, formerly called as Twitter, where he shared a poster of “The Kashmir Files”, which presented a fictional storyline centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir.

He wrote: “Dear friends, They tried to silence me. They tried to erase history. But The Kashmir Files became a movement—shaking the nation and exposing the truth of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide.”

He said that “The Kashmir Files”, which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, was a voice for the voiceless.

“The Kashmir Files was more than a film; it was a revolution, a voice for the voiceless, and a relentless fight for justice.”

“The Kashmir Files” depicts the exodus and the events leading up to it as a genocide a framing considered inaccurate by scholars.The film claims that such facts were suppressed by a conspiracy of silence.

“If The Kashmir Files disturbed you, The Delhi Files will destroy you—because my life’s mission is to tell the darkest, most buried, untold truths of our history, no matter how uncomfortable they are. -VRA #3YearsOfTheKashmirFiles #RightToJustice #TheDelhiFiles”

The Kashmir Files follows a Kashmiri Hindu college student (played by Darshan), raised by his exiled grandfather and shielded from the knowledge of the circumstances of the death of his parents.. The plot alternates between the student's quest in the present time, 2020, and his family's travails of thirty years before.

“The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter” reportedly is centred around the 1946 Calcutta Riots. The Delhi Files is the third of Agnihotri’s trilogy of films, which includes The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

