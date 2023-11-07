Vishnu Manchu says New Zealand serves as perfect canvas for ‘Kannappa’

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu's much-anticipated project 'Kannappa' is currently in production amid the stunning landscapes of New Zealand for maximum effect to make it as epic and grand as possible.

According to Vishnu, the country’s picturesque landscape was the perfect canvas for the film.

Talking about picking the location, the ‘Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam’ actor said: “I believe that New Zealand is one of God’s best paintings.”

Inspired by the production of Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ trilogy, Vishnu wanted to create a unique and captivating movie-going experience which will blend both Eastern and Western elements to create a unique and grandiose cinematic experience.

Approximately over 80 per cent of the film was shot over in the island country, with the actor saying that its pristine beauty served as the perfect setting for 'Kannappa,' enhancing the action elements of the film.

In his capacity as a producer, Vishnu has envisioned the film as a visual masterpiece of epic proportions which will do justice to the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva.

The film was announced at the Srikalahasteeswara temple which in itself holds an important place in the film’s narrative, as this is the place where Kannappa was ready to offer both his eyes to the Shiva Linga

By blending in the majestic landscapes of New Zealand, and combining it with the state-of-the art VFX, the actor has dedicated a lot of time and money to what he had earlier called his ‘dream project’.

Talking about the film’s serving grand canvas, the ‘Dhee’ star said: "Starting with the ideal canvas in New Zealand, we are passionately committed to creating the most outstanding film of its genre. With unwavering dedication, top-tier talent, and cutting-edge technology, we are weaving a cinematic masterpiece that will be etched in the annals of film history and cherished by generations to come."

'Kannappa' is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and features Vishnu in the title role as well as a producer.

In addition, the actor will also be joined on-screen by superstars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prabhas, Sharat Kumar and among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.